CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $1 lottery ticket landed a Charlotte man a major win earlier this month, North Carolina Lottery announced on Monday.

Charlotte resident Ehab Mayy is taking home $528,937 after purchasing a $1 Cash 5 ticket online. The odds of winning are 1 in 962,598.

The drawing was on July 7, 2023, where Mayy matched all five white balls.