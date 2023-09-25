CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person suffered life-threatening burn injuries in a fire in northwest Charlotte Monday, Charlotte Fire and Medic both confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the incident at midday on Monday, Sept. 25, in the 7000 block of Wandering Creek Drive in northwest Charlotte. One person with life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital to be treated for burns, Medic said.

Structure Fire: 7000 block of Wandering Creek Dr. E25 on scene with fire showing. BC 6 is in command. pic.twitter.com/XbxvjuYcMU — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 25, 2023

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation.