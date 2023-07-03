CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — County and state officials said between 50 and 100 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled from a truck in south Charlotte, resulting in a road closure.

One woman who lives in the area also said the spill likely damaged her car.

The spill happened Thursday, June 29.

Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services said a pool maintenance truck experienced a leak from a damaged valve, resulting in the leak.

Neighbors reported that the intersection of Carmel Road and Johnston Road was closed while the clean-up took place.

Kris Todd spoke with Queen City News about the incident. She said she was near the truck involved in the leak and said the acid got on and underneath her car, resulting in paint damage, and possible corrosion underneath her car.

“A whole gush of liquid came out,” said Todd. “It doused my whole car.”

A report from the North Carolina Dept. of Environmental Quality indicated that an unknown amount of the acid entered two storm drains

NCDEQ referred requests on the incident to Mecklenburg County, who confirmed the pool contractor was cited for the spill in that area.