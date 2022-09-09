CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former classmates and family of Tennessee slain jogger Eliza Fletcher honored her in Myers Park in Charlotte Friday morning.

Following the tragedy of her murder and kidnapping, they gathered on Friday morning to ‘Lace up for Liza.’

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Fletcher’s cousins, who live in Charlotte, organized the gathering for Friday. More than 100 people showed up with a shared goal – to complete the run she was violently prevented from finishing.

“We want to share the importance of freedom, that we have the freedom to get out and run and walk and take our children to school. We need to be able to do it freely and without being afraid.”

Authorities have not yet determined how and where Fletcher was killed.