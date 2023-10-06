CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 10,000 gallons of sewage spilled into two local creeks in south Charlotte following two separate breaches on Thursday, Charlotte Water Authorities announced Friday.

The first incident occurred Thursday afternoon near 5600 Flagstaff Drive where an estimated 2,275 gallons of wastewater reached Little Sugar Creek. The second incident occurred Thursday night near 2300 Hawkins Street in South End where about 8,590 gallons reached Irwin Creek.

The cause of the overflows was due to pipe failures.

Officials say the following helps prevent wastewater overflows.

· Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food

· Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper

· Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plates, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease)

· Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.