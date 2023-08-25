CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – About 10,000 Duke Energy customers lost power when powerful storms moved across the Charlotte area Thursday night.

Utility crews were working as quickly as possible to restore power and as of Friday morning, about 2,000 Duke Energy customers remained without power.

Power was expected to be fully restored by 2:30 p.m., Duke Energy said.

Several accidents were also reported in the area, including one near North Graham Street on I-85 South that wasn’t expected to reopen until around 3 a.m. Friday.

No major damage was reported so far from the storms.