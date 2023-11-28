CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 13-year-old has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday that the juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident. The juvenile was transferred into the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police say on Oct. 7, a man was found shot in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue near South Tryon Street. The victim, 30-year-old Maurice Moore, died early the next morning.

The victim’s next of kin have been notified of the arrest.