CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in November 2022, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, shortly after 12:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rachel Street in north Charlotte.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they located Quantarrius Sturdivant, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Several months later, CMPD made an arrest in this homicide case. On Friday, May 26, a 14-year-old was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD said the teenager has been taken to a juvenile detention facility. Sturdivant’s family has been notified of this arrest. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.