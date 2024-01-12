CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot Thursday night inside his home and police are searching for the shooter. The shooting happened less than eight hours after Vice President Kamala Harris announced a historic investment to reduce gun violence in children.

When Queen City News visited Burbank Drive Friday morning our crew found bullet holes, broken glass, and pieces of crime scene tape in the trash after two homes were hit by bullets just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Just hours before the shooting, Vice President Harris hosted a roundtable in Charlotte talking about the impact of gun violence. West Charlotte High School student Malachi Thompson said he still feels the trauma of losing his teen cousin in a shooting two days after Christmas.

“It’s a hard thing to do as a young person to have to see your auntie, your uncle, your little baby cousin who had to experience this traumatic moment in his or her house hearing gunshots in her home, in her community, not feeling safe going back to her home,” Thompson said.

The White House has pledged $285 million through the Safer Communities Act to hire and train school mental health counselors.

“In North Carolina, $12 million of those dollars will be received which will include the ability and resources to hire 332 new counselors,” Vice President Harris said. “[Nationwide], this will help to hire over 14,000 mental health counselors for our schools who can do the kind of work leading group counseling sessions, one-on-one therapy and student mediation, social and emotional lessons every day, and just provide a place where those who are trained to do this work can allow the students and the children to check in and to heal.”

Vice President Harris said untreated trauma manifests itself in many ways.

“Young people who you may find want to sleep all day because they just don’t want to get out of bed or deal with the realities of the hard realities of violence and the pain they feel if they have personally witnessed or have a family member who has been killed or harmed by gun violence,” Vice President Harris said. “We’ve talked about trauma and how it results in young people. We talked about it with the people who go to war, PTSD, how they relive what is happening in a way that may cause them to act out.”

Vice President Harris said this historic investment will help get to the root of the problem by giving kids the tools they need to sort out the trauma to encourage them not to repeat the cycle.

“We can actually do something about it and we have the opportunity then to address what we know will otherwise be generational and intergenerational trauma,” Vice President Harris said. “Trauma is something that is not genetically inherited, but it is inherited if untreated if there is no intervention, what continues to be trauma building up in communities.”

New data from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shows 476 children were victims of shootings in 2023, which is an 18% increase from the previous year.

“Imagine burying a child, a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old to gun violence at a tender age, I had to do that Monday,” Thompson said. “But I’m here today as a survivor to encourage a lot of our elected officials that we need your help.”

CMPD sad they are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for shooting into the homes on Burbank Drive. If you know anything about this shooting call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.