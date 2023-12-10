CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 14,000 customers were without power near Pineville-Matthews Road and Carmel Road, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

The outages were first reported around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, and crews expect power to be returned for most customers around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Duke Energy says an object hit powerlines, causing the outage. This is after severe weather swept across the Carolinas, including an EF-1 tornado in Garner, N.C.