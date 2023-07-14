CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a 19-year-old was shot and killed last weekend in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Friday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots last Saturday around 5 p.m. near 500 Curtiswood Drive in northeast Charlotte. Ja’Kez Johnson, 19, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation identified Emanuel Prada, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile as the suspects. Both were arrested Thursday and charged with murder. The 15-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention center.

It was the third homicide to occur in the city on Saturday within just a few hours of each other. None of them appeared to be related.