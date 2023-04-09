CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 15 people are in the hospital after an accident involving a CATS bus in north Charlotte on Easter morning, according to Medic.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The incident occurred near Oaklawn Ave. and Statesville Ave. on Easter Sunday morning just north of Uptown, and not far from Camp North End. The bus involved was bus number 2144 which operated on Route 21.

15 people were transported to an area medical center to be treated for minor injuries, Medic said.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.