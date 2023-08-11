CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search is underway for a suspect who is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl Friday along a Charlotte greenway, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in the 9500 block of Elm Lane.

The 15-year-old told CMPD that while she was jogging on the greenway, she was approached by a man who was exposing himself. The suspect then touched her inappropriately, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, roughly 6’0″ tall, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

CMPD said it’s continuing to provide an increased presence on McAlpine Creek Greenway and all greenways across the City of Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department is also continuing their increased presence, CMPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

Further tips can also be reported to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.