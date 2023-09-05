CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen is facing charges for driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 following a major crash over the weekend in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 p.m. Sunday near 8200 Raintree Lane in south Charlotte.

An initial investigation stated a jeep being driven by Gordon Fleming, IV, 17, struck the right side of a Volkswagon Jetta being driven by a 16-year-old. The jeep overturned and the VW left the roadway and struck a tree.

A 15-year-old passenger in the VW was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Fleming, IV was not injured and the 16-year-old was transported with unknown injuries. Fleming, IV was found not to be impaired, however, CMPD said he consumed alcohol prior to the collision.

Fleming, IV was arrested and charged with driving after consuming under 21, and reckless driving. Speed was also believed to be a factor, CMPD said.

CMPD said there could be additional charges, and that this investigation remains active.