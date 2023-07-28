CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old was charged with murder following a northeast Charlotte shooting.

At approximately 2:18 a.m. Thursday, July 27, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers received a report of a gunshot victim at a hospital in Cabarrus County.

The alleged shooting scene was in the 8400 block of Hood Road near Plaza Road Extension. The victim of the shooting, 26-year-old Koreon Medina, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

CMPD detectives identified and obtained warrants for the arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile suspect in connection to this case.

On Friday, officers located and arrested the juvenile suspect. He was transported to the Law Enforcement Center on Trade Street and was interviewed by detectives. The suspect was then transported to the Cabarrus County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.