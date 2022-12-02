CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old young man passed away Friday morning from his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in east Charlotte, CMPD confirmed.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found Nahzir Taylor, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound in the neighborhood of the Reserve at Canyon Hills.

The teen was initially taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, a juvenile was arrested and charged in connection to this shooting. The juvenile will be charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

No word if the suspect and victim knew each other at this time.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released this statement to Queen City News:

We are saddened by the passing of Nazhir Taylor and acknowledge the impact this loss will have on our entire school community. We extend our condolences to the family and are committed to providing support to our students and staff during this difficult time. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.