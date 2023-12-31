CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old has died following a hit-and-run in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of N. Sharon Amity Road around 12:10 Sunday morning about a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian.

When officials arrived, they saw Mariela Elizabeth Sanches Gutierrez, 18, lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Medic pronounced her dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Gutierrez failed to remain at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined Gutierrez was walking in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.