CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been transported to the hospital and several others are being evaluated following a possible carbon monoxide leak in the Dilworth area, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Emergency officials have responded to the scene located in the 1300 block of East Boulevard.

Just arrived on scene in the 1300 block or East Boulevard where @charlottefire have evacuated multiples businesses and apartment units due to carbon monoxide levels. One individual told me this started about an hour ago. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/YnKhnVzgyC — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) November 2, 2022

Charlotte Fire said they’re currently evaluating the carbon monoxide levels. They said the entire building has been evacuated.

Fire officials report that 11 patients have been evaluated for exposure and two of those 11 have been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Charlotte Fire is currently on scene at the 1300 block of East Boulevard evaluating carbon monoxide levels. Building has been evacuated. 11 patients have been evaluated for exposure, two of those have been transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/Zq6EJ6JhtZ — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 2, 2022

Check back for updates on this breaking, developing news situation at QCnews.com