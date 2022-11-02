CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been transported to the hospital and several others are being evaluated following a possible carbon monoxide leak in the Dilworth area, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Emergency officials have responded to the scene located in the 1300 block of East Boulevard.
Charlotte Fire said they’re currently evaluating the carbon monoxide levels. They said the entire building has been evacuated.
Fire officials report that 11 patients have been evaluated for exposure and two of those 11 have been transported to an area hospital for treatment.
