CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two victims were transported to the hospital following an accident involving multiple vehicles on I-485 during a rainy Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

Medic said the two victims were transported to an area medical center in Pineville to be treated for minor injuries following the incident, which involved three vehicles before dawn on Sunday near Wilkinson Blvd. I-486 Exit 9.

Road conditions were slippery Sunday morning, however, the cause of the accident has yet to be released. Queen City News was on the scene.

All three lanes of the I-485 outer loop were shut down temporarily.