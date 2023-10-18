CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people are in the hospital following a shooting overnight in north Charlotte, Medic said Wednesday.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the incident at some point before 5 a.m. on Brookshire Blvd. Two people were found suffering from injuries and were transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time, there is no mention of a suspect, and this remains an active investigation.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information and is awaiting a response.