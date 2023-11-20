CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after two people were seriously injured in a shooting in , Charlotte Medic said Monday.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene overnight near 2600 Mayfair ave near Seymour Drive in west Charlotte. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information.