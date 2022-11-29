CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles have been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte last week, CMPD said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Nov. 22, near 4400 South Tryon Street. Sharod Marquis Armstrong, 29, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

CMPD said last Wednesday two male juveniles were arrested in Anderson, South Carolina, and charged with first-degree murder in the case. Kelvin Johnson, 41, was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and accessory after the fact – murder.

All three suspects are awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.