CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash on the I-485 outer loop near Mint Hill forced officials to shut down two lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Those lanes have since reopened.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near Rocky River Road by Exit 36 and lanes were expected to be reopened by 3:05 p.m.

The right shoulder is also closed and the impact on traffic is expected to be high.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.