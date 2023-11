CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in Charlotte, Medic confirmed.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, there was a heavy police presence at 225 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, right near Romare Bearden Park.

From a QCNews viewer

Medic says two patients were transported, both with life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News is working to confirm if there are any suspects or if anyone else was injured.