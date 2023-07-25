CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident overnight near WT Harris Blvd. and Milton Road in east Charlotte.

Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries.

There is no mention of an arrest and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.