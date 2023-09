CMPD looking for 2 suspects who are responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins and using stolen credit cards

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are looking for two suspects who are responsible for breaking into multiple vehicles and using stolen credit cards throughout the city, according to Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 where you can remain anonymous.