CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday marks two years since the tragic death of a Charlotte police officer, mother, and wife of a firefighter who was struck and killed while responding to a scene just days before the Christmas holiday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin had just returned from maternity leave when she was struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer while responding to another crash on I-85 in Charlotte. She leaves behind three children.

The driver of the semi, Daniel Morgan, pled guilty to charges and last January was sentenced to at least one year in prison.

A bridge along W.T. Harris Boulevard over Interstate 85 was dedicated in honor of Goodwin earlier this year. Goodwin was the first fallen female officer in the department’s history.