CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in the Ballantyne area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly accident happened at 6:28 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the 10100 block of Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Medic and Charlotte Fire responded to the scene and located a damaged motorcycle and the operator, identified as Bradley Gaupp, 22, with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD said the initial investigation revealed that Gaupp was operating his motorcycle east on Ballantyne Commons Parkway and at a high rate of speed.

At the same time a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder driven by, William Sapee, was making a left turn from John J Delaney Drive onto Ballantyne Commons Parkway going west, CMPD said.

While he was making the turn, Sapee slowed down at the median to let westbound traffic turn when he was struck in the front driver’s side of the vehicle by the motorcycle.

CMPD said this collision caused Gaupp to be ejected from the motorcycle, causing fatal injuries. Gaupp was wearing a Dept. of Transportation-approved helmet at the time of the crash but did not have a motorcycle endorsement for the State of North Carolina. The motorcycle was also unregistered.

Speed does not appear to be a factor for Sapee and he was screened for impairment and found to not be impaired. At this time, there are no charges for Sapee, but the investigation is ongoing, CMPD said.

Excessive speed does appear to be a contributing factor for the motorcycle, but it is unknown if impairment is a factor. Toxicology results are pending and will determine if impairment was a contributing factor to this crash. The family of Mr. Gaupp has been notified of his death. CMPD

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.