CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While a Charlotte man charged in the theft of numerous high-end vehicles in South Carolina made his initial appearance in federal court Monday morning, another suspect has landed charges from the same indictment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Nov. 20 the federal indictment charging 31-year-old Aaron Duncan Hall unsealed last week also charges another local man. Jacquarreus Rashon Clyburn, 26, of Charlotte was charged with conspiring with Hall to transport, possess and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce, and interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle.

Clyburn, who is also charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, made his initial federal court appearance last week and is scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday.

According to allegations contained in Hall and Clyburn’s indictment, from December 2022 to April 2023, Hall and Clyburn and other co-conspirators generally stole the luxury vehicles late at night or into the early morning hours. They reportedly used wire cutters to cut open large portions of security fences surrounding the targeted businesses.

Once inside, the co-conspirators allegedly drove the vehicles off the lots through the openings of the security fences, often using key fobs left overnight in the vehicles. The indictment states that Hall and Clyburn and their co-conspirators drove several of the stolen vehicles across the state line to Charlotte.

The indictment further alleges that, over the course of the scheme, the co-conspirators stole at least 20 vehicles made by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Rover, and highly desired Dodge models such as Challengers and Chargers, worth over $900,000.

This is the second indictment filed in the Western District of North Carolina related to criminal activity stemming from high-end vehicle thefts. In August 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office brought charges against five individuals for their alleged involvement in the theft of dozens of luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars from car dealerships located across the United States.

The charge of conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle each carry a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys William Bozin and Daniel Ryan of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte are prosecuting the case.