CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The second homicide within a 24-hour span near North Tryon Street is being investigated, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an assault with a deadly weapon around 7:40 p.m. Sunday night near 6700 North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte.

A man was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Operations Command, CSI, Medic, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation. Det. Dudley is the lead detective on the case.