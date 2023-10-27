CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old is facing a slew of charges including murder in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a Charlotte gas station this week.

Police said Jadarius Marticee McCullough, 27, was pronounced deceased at the crime scene on Tuesday.

Officers tell Queen City News another victim they previous said had died is still alive and in critical condition. Quaveon Robinson was injured in the shooting late Tuesday night.

The deadly shooting happened shortly before midnight, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the 2600 block of Beatties Ford Road.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found three people who had been shot. Robinson and a third injured person were transported to the hospital for treatment at that time.

CMPD said on Friday, that the third person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the suspect, identified as Jaylin Lamont Johnson, 18, was taken into custody by CMPD’s Violent Apprehension Team in Kannapolis. He has been charged with the following:

Murder

Attempted murder

Discharge of a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear

Photo: Jaylin Johnson via Mecklenburg County Jail

Investigators plan to issue more updates as they get them.