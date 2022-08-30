CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second death has been reported in an accident that occurred in north Charlotte earlier this month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

CMPD confirmed with Queen City News on Tuesday that David Wayne Olney, one of the victims involved in the accident, passed away several days after the crash at Atrium Main.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident on Wednesday, Aug. 10, near the 1300 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in north Charlotte.

Devon Kerr, 29, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Olney was also found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area hospital to be treated.

Olney succumbed to his injuries five days later, CMPD confirmed.

An initial investigation by CMPD revealed Kerr was in a vehicle that went left of center and into the path of Olney’s vehicle, causing a head-on collision.

Impairment was not suspected for Olney while impairment for Kerr is unknown. Toxicology reports on Kerr were pending, CMPD said.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation.