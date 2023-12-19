CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three big win lottery tickets in North Carolina this week were announced by North Carolina Lottery on Tuesday.

The biggest prize was a $2 lottery tickets sold at a Cashiers grocery store that hit for $1 million. It was one of just two $1 million wins, the other being sold in New York.

Meanwhile in Charlotte, a $2 ticket purchased at the Stop & Go on South Tryon hit for $50,000.

In Rowan County, Salisbury resident Danny Parks said he thought he was ‘seeing things’ after he won $100,000 on a scratch-off. “I called my wife and told her to sit down because I had news for her,” a belated Parks told lottery officials.

Winners that have not claimed prizes have 180 to claim.