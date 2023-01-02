CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were tragically killed and two others were transported to an area hospital following an industrial accident by a Dilworth construction site Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed.

The accident occurred near 700 East Morehead St. in Dilworth where Medic said three victims were pronounced dead. Medic said two additional patients were transported to an area medical center with minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time if this is related to the ongoing roadwork or the new high-rise construction on that block.

Charlotte Fire is also on the scene and said they were at a construction site.

Queen City News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story.