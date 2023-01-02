CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were tragically killed and two others were transported to an area hospital following an industrial accident by a Dilworth construction site Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
The accident occurred near 700 East Morehead St. in Dilworth where Medic said three victims were pronounced dead. Medic said two additional patients were transported to an area medical center with minor injuries.
It is unclear at this time if this is related to the ongoing roadwork or the new high-rise construction on that block.
Charlotte Fire is also on the scene and said they were at a construction site.
Queen City News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more information.
This is a developing story.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.