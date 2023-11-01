CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are being treated for minor injuries following a crash Wednesday morning in east Charlotte, according to Medic and NCDOT.

The accident occurred at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, on Wilkinson Blvd. (US-74) near Remount Road, heading west.

According to NCDOT, the road is closed between Remount Road and Morehead Street with downed powerlines. The expected impact on traffic is high.

Duke Energy was not reporting any significant outages as of 7:45 a.m. The area is expected to reopen by 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.