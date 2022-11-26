CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday.

The first incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. near St. Johns Street in north Charlotte. Two victims were found, one suffering from minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.

The second incident occurred sometime before 4 a.m. near N. Brevard St. in NoDa. One victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area medical center to be treated.

CMPD has not yet responded to an inquiry for more details at the time of publication.