CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 3,800 customers were without power in the Mallard Creek area of north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to Duke Energy the outage was first reported at 3:04, and was restored by 4:15 p.m. It was caused by an object coming into contact with power lines, Duke says.

The outage affected Mallard Creek Road, Johnston Oehler Road and into Highland Creek along Ridge Road.