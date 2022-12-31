CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte on New Year’s Eve Day were without power on Saturday.

The outages were reported along the southern I-485 corridor near Piper Glen and Providence Road. Power was expected to be restored by 5 p.m., however, power was restored to most customers by 2:15 p.m.

Initially, 3,000 customers were reported to have lost power. That number jumped to 6,000 before dropping back down to 3,000.

The cause of the outage was not given.