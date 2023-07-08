CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 3,000 customers in south Charlotte are without power according to the Duke Energy outage map.
Customers first reported losing power around 1:30 p.m. The cause for the outage has not been released.
Duke Energy says power will be restored for most between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
About three miles away from the outage, flooding could be seen on Valleybrook Road.
This is following scattered storms across the Charlotte area Saturday afternoon.