CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 3,000 customers in south Charlotte are without power according to the Duke Energy outage map.

Customers first reported losing power around 1:30 p.m. The cause for the outage has not been released.

Duke Energy says power will be restored for most between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

About three miles away from the outage, flooding could be seen on Valleybrook Road.

Valleybrook Road off Sardis Lane more like valley Lake ⁦@QCNWeather⁩ ⁦@Queen_City_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/mZnuKhwi6c — Brien Blakely (@BrienBlakelyTV) July 8, 2023

This is following scattered storms across the Charlotte area Saturday afternoon.