CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 4-alarm fire is burning the Golden Green Hotel, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The hotel is located in the 3000 block of E. Independence Boulevard, close to the Bojangles Coliseum.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 3000 block E Independence Blvd. 3rd Alarm has been struck. pic.twitter.com/bNH6STK8LH — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) December 31, 2023

The Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) says they are treating six people for minor injuries.

MEDIC sent its bus used to treat multiple patients as well as multiple ambulances.