CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A concerning rise in traffic incident data in recent years on I-485 prompted a major multi-agency holiday weekend crackdown.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the crackdown was issued in response to a rising trend in traffic incidents from 2020 through 2023 on I-485 between University City and the Steele Creek community, the sheriff’s office said.

The two-day initiative resulted in 346 tickets, four arrests, 18 aggressive driving citations, and 66 move-over violations.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Davidson Police, and Huntersville Police were among the departments involved in the operation.