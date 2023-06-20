CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four new K-9s are ready to work for CMPD!

Monk, Bishop, Immel, and Shield joined the department a few months ago and completed their training on Tuesday.

(Courtesy: CMPD) (Courtesy: CMPD) (Courtesy: CMPD)

Police say Shield and Immel were bought after a ‘generous donation’ from the Presidents Cup International Team when Charlotte hosted the tournament last September.

The department says their K-9 team is unique, as, unlike most other units, they receive their dogs completely untrained, implying all basic and advanced training is done by CMPDs trainers.

“I think if he could drive a car, I’d be out of a job,” said Zack Pegram, a K-9 unit handler.

CMPDs K-9 Unit work through 16 40-hour weeks of training before they officially hit the streets.

Authorities say if you see any pups or K-9 officers around the city, stop by and say ‘Hi!’