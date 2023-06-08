CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teens in a reported stolen vehicle that were linked to an armed carjacking and shooting this week are now in custody, CMPD said.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8. CMPD officers had received information on a license plate reader hit of a stolen car that was linked to a carjacking. CMPD said a person had been shot during the carjacking on June 6 in the 5900 block of Monroe Road.

The injured person in the June 6 incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

On Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, which fled and led CMPD officers on a brief chase. The four teen suspects jumped and ran from the vehicle after wrecking the car in the area of Monroe and Idlewild Road, before running towards a nearby Aldi.

All four suspects were arrested without incident, CMPD said. The identities and charges filed against the teenagers have not been released at this time.