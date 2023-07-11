CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after an accident involving a pedestrian being struck and killed on I-485 in south Charlotte, Charlotte Medic and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday.

Charlotte Fire and NC State Highway Patrol are also at the scene of the wreck, which occurred near Exit 64 and Pineville-Matthews Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, on the Outer Loop.

Photo: Queen City News

Medic confirmed with Queen City News that one person was pronounced deceased at the scene. All I-485 lanes in the area on the Outer Loop are shut down.

It is unclear at this time if the pedestrian stepped out of a vehicle. The impact on traffic is expected to be high and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The area is expected to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, NCDOT said.

“We are currently on scene conducting a thorough investigation,” NC State Highway Patrol said.