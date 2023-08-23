CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people have been charged in a Charlotte-based, multi-million dollar auto theft ring that spanned several states over a three-year period, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday.

Charlotte residents Kevin Fields, Hosea Hampton, and Reginald Hill, Denver resident Garyka Bost, and Sumter, SC resident Dewanne White have all been charged with conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell dozens of high-end vehicles from dealerships across the U.S., records showed.

Documents showed that from 2021 through this year, the five individuals were involved in a conspiracy to steal luxury vehicles across the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennesse, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Arizona.

The vehicles were then taken back to Charlotte and sold well below the market value.

Some of the high-end vehicles included Bentley, BMW, Porsche, Land Rover, and Mercedes-Benz. High-end models from Cadillac, Dodge, and Ford were also targeted, records state.

Further details provided by the DOJ stated the individuals would pretend to be customers and swap key fobs during test drives. They are also accused of smash-and-grab jobs involving the theft of multiple vehicles at a time, which included the defendants paying others to be involved in the scheme. GPS detection systems were then removed from vehicles so they couldn’t be tracked, the DOJ stated.

The charge of conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The charge of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle each carry a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.