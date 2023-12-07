CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the four Garinger High School students injured in a car accident Dec. 8 in east Charlotte died Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The students involved in the crash were a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and two 16-year-old girls, according to the incident report Queen City News obtained Friday. Allisson Manrique Mejia, the 15-year-old, was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Main due to the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools provided the following statement Monday:

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that one of our students, Allisson Manrique Mejia age 15, died last night. Allisson suffered injuries in a car accident last week and unfortunately medical intervention was not able to save her life. We are heartbroken by this loss of life and we grieve with her family and friends. We ask that you keep Allisson’s family, friends, and our students and staff in your thoughts and prayers.“

All four were initially transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries, ranging from minor to serious.

School officials said the teens, identified as three 10th-graders and one 11th-grade student, were all inside a vehicle that ran off the road and rolled over at approximately 9:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, in the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Mazda was traveling westbound on Shamrock Drive when the vehicle reportedly veered off the left side of the roadway, went airborne and flipped.

During this event, police say three unrestrained passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and remained in the vehicle until it came to rest.

CMS leaders said counselors will be “highly visible” throughout the Garinger campus and available to assist with grief counseling.

“If your family has experienced a death or similar loss recently, Allisson’s death may bring up feelings about that death. While this may be a normal experience, we want to provide assistance if needed,” the district said.

Shamrock Drive was closed between Finchley and Glenville on Thursday morning.

“This is the second tragic incident our school has suffered in the past week. We know that this is a difficult time for everyone and we ask for you to support each other as we deal with all that has happened,” CMS said.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, Johnnie McClendon, 14, who was enrolled at Garinger High School and played basketball, was allegedly shot and killed by Myhijee Major, 19, in the 400 block of Keswick Avenue, CMPD said. Major turned himself in to authorities this week and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The official cause of this serious accident remains under investigation.