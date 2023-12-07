CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in east Charlotte Thursday morning, according to Medic.

The accident happened on Thursday, Dec. 7, along Shamrock Drive. Medic reports three people were transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Two more people suffered serious injuries in the wreck, Medic said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is urging drivers to avoid the area at this time.

The road is closed between Finchley and Glenville.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.