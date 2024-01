CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five people were shot during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte Sunday night, Charlotte-MEcklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night where an initial investigation revealed one suspect fired multiple rounds into a crowd, striking five individuals. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody a short time later, CMPD said.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, CMPD said. No motive has been given in the shooting.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.

This is the second notable shooting at Romare Bearden Park recently. Over the summer, shots rang out at the park causing alarm while a Charlotte Knights baseball game was taking place,