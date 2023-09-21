CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 5-year-old was attacked by a dog in north Charlotte who was not up to date on its rabies shot, police reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Animal Care and Control received a call for service regarding an attack involving a 5-year-old child near Fairchase Avenue.

Officers said that a group of children were outside playing and knocked on the door of a nearby residence to invite children who live there to play with the group. When the door was opened the dog escaped the residence and reportedly attacked the victim.

Another child was able to run inside the residence and get the owner of the dog to come and get the dog.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The dog was surrendered to Animal Care and Control, where it was euthanized and sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing. The dog reportedly did not have a current rabies vaccination.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.