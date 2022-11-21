CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing 5-year-old girl from east Charlotte has been located and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, Charlotte Fire reported.

11/21/22: The Charlotte Fire Department announced on Monday they’re searching for a missing 5-year-old girl in east Charlotte.

Fire officials said Stephanie Resendiz, 5, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, near the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive.

Resendiz was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt with a pink short sleeve shirt on top, jean shorts, and no shoes, Charlotte Fire reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.